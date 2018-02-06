Waitangi Day 2018 Highlights

We take a look back at what's been happening at Waitangi and what the day means to people who attended the celebrations.
Highlights included eating delicious kai from food stalls, fun rides for the tamariki, entertainment, waka and kapa haka.
