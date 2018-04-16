Waitaha Kapa Haka Regionals 2018 - Results

The very first Waitaha Regional competition was held in 1965 at the Theatre Royal. Fifty-three years later the competition within the region is still going strong.
Here are the full results from the 2018 Waitaha Kapa Haka Regionals, from which three groups will be advancing to Te Matatini 2019 being held in Wellington.
NON-AGGREGATE
Waiata Tira:
3rd - Te Pao a Tahu
2nd - Te Ahikaaroa
1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne
Kākahu:
3rd equal - Te Kotahitanga / Te Poutūmāro / Te Pao a Tahu
1st equal - Te Ahikaaroa / Ngā Manu a Tāne
Kaitātaki Wahine:
3rd - Te Pao a Tahu
2nd - Te Poutūmāro
1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne
Kaitātahi Tāne:
1st equal - Te Ahikaaroa / Te Poutūmāro / Ngā Manu a Tāne
Whaikōrero:
3rd - Te Pao a Tahu
2nd - Te Ahikaaroa
1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne
AGGREGATE
Whakaeke:
2nd equal - Te Ahikaaroa / Ngā Manu a Tāne
1st - Te Poutūmāro
Mōteatea:
3rd - Te Ahikaaroa
2nd - Te Poutūmāro
1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne
Waiata ā-ringa:
3rd - Te Ahikaaroa
2nd - Te Poutūmāro
1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne
Poi:
3rd - Te Ahikaaroa
1st equal - Te Poutūmāro / Ngā Manu a Tāne
Haka:
3rd equal - Te Pao a Tahu / Te Ahikaaroa
2nd - Te Poutūmāro
1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne
Whakawātea:
3rd - Te Pao a Tahu
1st equal - Te Poutūmāro / Ngā Manu a Tāne
Advancing to Te Matatini 2019 from Waitaha rohe:
3rd - Te Ahikaaroa
2nd - Te Poutūmārō
1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne