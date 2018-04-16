Waitaha Kapa Haka Regionals 2018 - Results

The very first Waitaha Regional competition was held in 1965 at the Theatre Royal. Fifty-three years later the competition within the region is still going strong.

Here are the full results from the 2018 Waitaha Kapa Haka Regionals, from which three groups will be advancing to Te Matatini 2019 being held in Wellington.

NON-AGGREGATE

Waiata Tira:

3rd - Te Pao a Tahu

2nd - Te Ahikaaroa

1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne

Kākahu:

3rd equal - Te Kotahitanga / Te Poutūmāro / Te Pao a Tahu

1st equal - Te Ahikaaroa / Ngā Manu a Tāne

Kaitātaki Wahine:

3rd - Te Pao a Tahu

2nd - Te Poutūmāro

1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne

Kaitātahi Tāne:

1st equal - Te Ahikaaroa / Te Poutūmāro / Ngā Manu a Tāne

Whaikōrero:

3rd - Te Pao a Tahu

2nd - Te Ahikaaroa

1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne

AGGREGATE

Whakaeke:

2nd equal - Te Ahikaaroa / Ngā Manu a Tāne

1st - Te Poutūmāro

Mōteatea:

3rd - Te Ahikaaroa

2nd - Te Poutūmāro

1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne

Waiata ā-ringa:

3rd - Te Ahikaaroa

2nd - Te Poutūmāro

1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne

Poi:

3rd - Te Ahikaaroa

1st equal - Te Poutūmāro / Ngā Manu a Tāne

Haka:

3rd equal - Te Pao a Tahu / Te Ahikaaroa

2nd - Te Poutūmāro

1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne

Whakawātea:

3rd - Te Pao a Tahu

1st equal - Te Poutūmāro / Ngā Manu a Tāne

Advancing to Te Matatini 2019 from Waitaha rohe :

3rd - Te Ahikaaroa

2nd - Te Poutūmārō

1st - Ngā Manu a Tāne