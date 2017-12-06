‘Wairua’ music video tops YouTube chart

Te Reo Māori music video ‘Wairua’ has topped New Zealand's highest trending YouTube videos of 2017.

Maimoa Music's single Wairua has racked up 3.1 million views since May, making it the first time ever a Te Reo Māori video has topped the chart.

Three of the group’s members Pere Wihongi, Tawaroa Kawana and Awatea Wihongi spoke to Kawekōrero Reporters about their latest success.

“I wasn't aware of this so I didn't know how big of an honour has been bestowed on us,” Pere Wihongi said.

“At the moment I'm feeling blessed to have fans that have taken the time to watch this video. Also to those who encourage their children to listen to the song. I'm sure a lot of parents are sick of the song, however I just want to thank everyone who watched the video clip.”

“Maimoa Music is very humbled by this achievement,” Kawana said.

“We must stand strong and represent Māori and all of our unique attributes, so the world can see them.”