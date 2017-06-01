Topic: Entertainment

Wairua Challenge accepted by Māori TV news teams

By Kawe Kōrero Reporters
  • Auckland

News and production crews at Māori Television took on the 'Wairua Challenge' to end NZ Music Month on a high note.

The challenge involves bombing someone on a video by dancing to Maimoa Music's latest single 'Wairua'.

Presenter Piripi Taylor was pre-recording a cross to Reporter Mānia Clarke at Māori Television station in Auckland when production and news crews bombarded the studio and newsroom with a flash mob dancing to the climax of the song. 

Music artist Turanga Merito, who helped Maimoa Music with 'Wairua', took to Facebook and said “FIERCE ending to NZ Music Month - the Wairua of Maimoa Music FlashMob Bombing The Maori News - Te Kaea. Congrats brothers and sissys - look what you've started”.

Maimoa Music member Tawaroa Kawana said, “Māori Television giving the #wairuachallenge a go." 

Kawana has also laid a challnege to any other followers of the song to “Show us what you got” and film a Wairua Challenge too.

The 12 member group composed ‘Wairua’ in April this year and so far the music video to the song has reached more than 650,000 views on Facebook.

Related stories: Entertainment

Top topics

More in news