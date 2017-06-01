Wairua Challenge accepted by Māori TV news teams

News and production crews at Māori Television took on the 'Wairua Challenge' to end NZ Music Month on a high note.

The challenge involves bombing someone on a video by dancing to Maimoa Music's latest single 'Wairua'.

Presenter Piripi Taylor was pre-recording a cross to Reporter Mānia Clarke at Māori Television station in Auckland when production and news crews bombarded the studio and newsroom with a flash mob dancing to the climax of the song.

Music artist Turanga Merito, who helped Maimoa Music with 'Wairua', took to Facebook and said “FIERCE ending to NZ Music Month - the Wairua of Maimoa Music FlashMob Bombing The Maori News - Te Kaea. Congrats brothers and sissys - look what you've started”.

Maimoa Music member Tawaroa Kawana said, “Māori Television giving the #wairuachallenge a go."

Kawana has also laid a challnege to any other followers of the song to “Show us what you got” and film a Wairua Challenge too.

The 12 member group composed ‘Wairua’ in April this year and so far the music video to the song has reached more than 650,000 views on Facebook.