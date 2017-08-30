Wairoa protests paru river

More than 100 members of the Wairoa community rallied against the polluted state of the Wairoa River after funding from the Eastland Group went towards a new playground instead of clean up efforts to the river.

"Not one cent so far has gone to cleaning up the river. The damage was done on the river and it should be used to clean up the river and the people that are here today are angry about that," says protest organiser Michelle McIlroy.

"I don't like that term myself personally "wadeable" it's got to be drinkable , fishable," says protest co-organiser Katarina Kawana.

The Hawke's Bay Regional and Eastland Group reached an out of court agreement last year when a storm damaged the sluice gates at it's Waihi Dam, thus discharging silt into the river.

"If they'd gone to court and been charged the maximum fine they would've got was $75,000 we would've got nothing out of it so we've effectively got $250,000 out of it," says Wairoa Mayor Craig Little.

The agreement means Eastland Group will contribute $100,000 for the new playground in Wairoa and $15,000 every year for the next 10 years for community initiatives in Wairoa.

"We are not responsible for the river, Hawke's Bay Regional Council is responsible for the rivers and environment and that but we can certainly lobby them and keep on lobby them and get them to push money this way," says Little.

No community consultation was had with the $100,000 playground contribution but Eastland Group has agreed with Wairoa District Council that the $15,000 will be contestable beginning next year.