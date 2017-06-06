Wairoa Film Festival award winners for 2017

The annual Wairoa Film Festival drew in indigenous film-makers and supporters to the Kahungunu district over the long weekend.
Based at Kahungunu Marae and Wairoa's Gaiety Theatre, a strong line-up of indigenous shorts, features and documentary films were on the menu.
This year's feature films included Land of Rock and Gold, Yacuna Love To Life, Amari, and One Thousand Ropes. The documentaries were Poi E: Story of Our Song, LBGTQI+ Aotearoa Then & Now, When They Awake, and Seed: The Untold Story.
Poi E trailer / YouTube
For more film trailers from the weekend, see here.
Here are this year's award winners:
T-TAHITI PRIZE - return trip to Tahiti to travel to the T-Tahiti Film Festival
Awarded to: TAMA by Jared Flitcroft & Jack O'Donnell
Moana Prize (Best Pasifika Short) decided by the Moana Jury
Awarded to: MARIA by Jeremiah Tauamiti
Whenua Prize (Māori Short) decided by the Whenua Jury
Awarded to: TAMA by Jared Flitcroft & Jack O'Donnell
Audience Award - Māori Short Film
Awarded to: TAMA by Jared Flitcroft & Jack O'Donnel
Audience Award - Māori Short Film - Actor
Awarded to: Eric Matthews as Tama, in TAMA by Jared Flitcroft & Jack O'Donnel
Audience Award - Māori Short Film - Actress
Awarded to: Aidee Walker, in LAUNDRY by Becs Arahanga
Mana Kāinga Award - for community contribution to Māori film-making
Awarded to: NATALIE - Qianna Titore & the Hokianga community
Te Wairoa Award - For Contribution to Media in Wairoa
Ratima Hauraki & Zach Stark
WMFF WIFT Mana Wahine Award
Awarded to: CHRISTINA ASHER
WMFF PIFT Mana Pasifika Award
Awarded to: CRAIG FASI of the Pollywood Film Festival
International Indigenous Award
Awarded to: FROM UP NORTH by Trudy Stewart, Janine Windolph & Noel Starblanket
Mana Wairoa Award - for contribution to the advancement of indigenous rights
Awarded to: LGBTQI+ AOTEAROA THEN & NOW by Teresa Wells & Qmunnity Gisborne Youth