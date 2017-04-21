Wairoa Council could be first to adopt Te Reo Māori Policy

The Wairoa Māori Standing Committee has drafted and developed a Te Reo Māori Policy for its community and if passed, they could be the first local council nationwide with a unique policy for the language.

Wairoa has a population of almost 60 per cent Māori and the council would like to see more of them fluent in the language.

So the Māori Standing Committee has put together a unique policy aimed specifically for Te Reo rather than treated as a brief sub section of other Māori policy.

Speaking in Māori, chairman of the standing committee, Kiwa Hammond says from what they've heard, it will be a first of any local body nationwide.

It will promote the language in organisations, encourage use in every day situations, macrons will also be phased into the council workplace, Māori language promotion aimed at everyone not just Māori.

Hammond says a lot of non-Māori in the town have a Māori connection one way or another either through marriage or have Māori children and grandchildren.

The policy now needs to be sent through to council for consideration before likely going to public consultation.