Waiorea takes out Te Ahurea 2018 Festival - Full Results

Ngā Puna o Waiorea have taken out the Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga Festival for 2018, but it was no easy feat.

Hot on their trail was the host school's competitive group, Te Kapunga who placed second, as well as Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae who came in third.

The full results are as follows :

NON-AGGREGATE -

Kia Aroha Trophy:

1st equal - Ngā Puna o Waiorea, Te Kapunga

Ngākau Mahaki:

1st - Tuakau College

Kākahu Tāne:

1st equal - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae, Ngā Taonga Kahurangi o Te Rakipaewhenua, Papakura High School, Ngā Puna o Waiorea, Te Kapunga

Kākahu Wāhine:

1st equal - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae, Ngā Puna o Waiorea, Te Kapunga

Kaitātaki Tāne:

3rd - Ngā Taonga Kahurangi o Te Rakipaewhenua

2nd - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

1st - Te Kapunga

Kaitātaki Wāhine:

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

2nd - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

1st - Te Kapunga

Waiata Tira:

3rd equal - Ngā Taonga Kahurangi o Te Rakipaewhenua, Kaipara College

2nd - Te Kapunga

1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

AGGREGATE -

Whakaeke:

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

1st equal - Ngā Puna o Waiorea, Te Kapunga

Mōteatea:

2nd equal - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae, Te Kapunga

1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

Waiata ā-ringa:

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

2nd - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

1st - Te Kapunga

Poi:

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

2nd - Te Kapunga

1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

Haka:

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

2nd - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

1st - Te Kapunga

Whakawātea:

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

1st equal - Ngā Puna o Waiorea, Te Kapunga

Mita o te Reo:

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

1st equal - Ngā Puna o Waiorea, Te Kapunga

OVERALL RESULTS:

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae

2nd - Te Kapunga

1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

Watch Ngā Puna o Waiorea's full 2018 Ahurea performance here: