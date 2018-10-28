Waiorea leaders say sacrifices well worth it

Ngā Puna a Waiorea have been crowned Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga champions for this year. Their group leaders say the sacrifice to be there to lead their group has been well worth it.

Celebrating a well-deserved victory as Ngā Puna o Waiorea gain another title to add to their impressive trophy cabinet.

The host group put up a fierce challenge, taking second by a small margin.

Ngā Puna o Waiorea placed 2nd at this year's national competition in Palmerston North. A week after, they were back on the floor training for this competition.

Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae placed third. This year's competition is a non-qualifying year for the nationals, to be held at Vector Arena Auckland 2020.

Female leader of Ngā Puna o Waiorea Atakura Hunia says, "It’s very exciting, we're very happy, no words really can describe the moment. It’s been a beautiful competition and well hosted and thats really how we feel, its like wow!”

Having only a one-week break after the national competition back in July of this year, Hunia says, "Kapa haka all day, kapa haka all night, it really doesn’t matter we love it."

Male leader of Ngā Puna o Waiorea Te Kaha Jonathan talks about being nervous during prizegiving, "I got a bit nervous as the different sections were being announced and I could see that it was very close between our two schools but at the end of the day we had a great performance and they had a great performance also so I thank them for doing a massive job as our host for this year."

Overall 2018 results:



1st - Ngā Puna o Waiorea

2nd - Te Kapunga

3rd - Te Kura Māori o Ngā Tapuwae