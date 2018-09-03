Wainuiomata High School gets $24mil upgrade

Funding of $24mil has been announced to upgrade Wainuiomata High School.

The redevelopment will fix weather issues, improve classrooms and build new learning spaces at the school, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

“Kids deserve safe, modern spaces to learn in and the students at Wainuiomata High School have waited long enough for the problems at their school to be fixed.

“It is the only secondary school in Wainuiomata and it is important that the school continues to serve its students, whānau and wider community effectively.”

Education Minister Chris Hipkins says the school has been worried about its declining condition and the effect on student numbers for some time.

“With this announcement, the school’s current 640 students and staff and those that will follow can have certainty that they will have a modern school with high-quality learning spaces right in the heart of their own community.”

Funding for the project has been doubled from an earlier plan to $24mil.

Another $3.5mil has also been announced to fund seven roll growth teaching spaces at schools in Wellington, Levin and New Plymouth.