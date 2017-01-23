Waimarie Jolene 'Jojo' Waaka laid to rest

Over 1000 people attended the funeral service of Waimarie Jolene 'Jojo' Waaka. She was laid to rest next to her father, the late Reverend Te Napi Tutewehiwehi Waaka, in Motutawa, Rotoiti.

Waaka's loss has been felt by many youth from Te Arawa.

Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wahiao member Tipene Raimona-Haira says, “No words can explain the emotions, only that her death has been sudden, painful and very sad.”

Waaka was the youngest child of her family. She attended Whangamarino Primary and Rotorua Girls High. But at a young age, she developed skills in Māori performing arts and stood a number of times at Te Matatini for various Te Arawa groups.

Rehua Mihaka (Ngāti Pikiao, Te Arawa) says, “With the majority of us thinking about Te Matatini, but now with her death, it has thrown the Māori performing arts world.”

Known for her humour and wit, her family say Jojo lived with the attitude that you only live once.

“Jojo, if she was here she would say 'don’t stay at home, go and explore the world, don't stay within your valley or the walls of your home or meeting house, go and explore the world,” says Raimona-Haira.

Jojo Waaka leaves behind her mother, Evelyn, and her siblings.