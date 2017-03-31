Waimārama opens first papa kāinga

The picturesque seaside village of Waimārama in Hawke's Bay opened its first papa kāinga today, five houses with seaviews that use solar energy and rain water.

It's a project that has taken 12 years from concept until now, three homes are rentals with an affordable rent for the area of $280 while the other two homes are owner-occupied.

"Out here you could pay anything up to $350 a week so it's pretty reasonable for living here and then if you go into the holiday-makers they pay up to $1500 a night," says project manager Eru Smith.

The papa kāinga features solar panels on the three rentals and rain water tanks but if they run short they can also feed into the Waimārama town supply.

"Being back home and being back where you belong I think is one of the main things but also so that we can support our marae by being here."

It came at a cost of around $2.8 million, joint funding through Māori Housing Network, and the Social Housing Unit as well as their own capital and a Kāinga Whenua bank loan.