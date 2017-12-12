Waikato whānau members paralysed following illegal meat sale

Council Environmental Health officers are concerned about the selling of home-kill meat via social media following a recent case where one Waikato family fell seriously ill after eating wild boar they had bought online. It is suspected the boar was contaminated with potential fatal botulism.

Phoebe Harrison, Ruapehu Environmental Health Officer says, “"While both home-kill and hunted meats can be shared with family, friends, and visitors it cannot be sold, bartered, raffled or donated.”

She adds, “"In the Waikato case, three members of one whānau were left paralysed and unconscious after eating suspect meat."

Harrison urges the people involved should take note of what it is they are putting on social media as the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Council Officers monitor social media and other channels to crack down on these illegal sales. Due to the health and safety risks involved in this practice, the penalties for people selling illegal meat are severe.

She says with the festive season fast approaching and people gathering together to celebrate they want to ensure people are safe and well regarding consuming wild meat.

MPI offers a range of educational material on home and hunt killed meat around food safety. This information can be downloaded from their website mpi.govt.nz or picked up from local Council offices.

"Anyone with any questions is also welcome to call the Environmental Health team at Council for a chat," says Harrison.