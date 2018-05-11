Waikato-Tainui contributes $100,000 to KidsCan

Waikato-Tainui has become the first iwi to collaborate with KidsCan, by donating $100,000 towards the charity.

The one-year partnership was announced today and the funds will go towards helping the charity provide food and other items to children across Waikato and South Auckland schools.

Te Arataura Chair Rukumoana Schaafhausen says, “Our tamariki and mokopuna are our future and as an iwi we are committed to supporting them to be in a position to design the world they want to live in - this starts with getting them into the classroom in a position to learn.”

In total 23 primary, intermediate and high schools with high percentages of Māori students will benefit from the collaboration. At one of the schools, Papakura Intermediate, nearly 80 percent of students at the school are Māori.

KidsCan Founder Julie Chapman is “excited” by the collaboration because she says the iwi is equally dedicated to helping children who are going without the basics to get an equal chance at an education.

“They understand the importance of supporting their tamariki by improving their well-being, so they can forge successful futures, not only for themselves but for the benefit of their whānau, iwi and the wider community."

KidsCan is hopeful that being able to demonstrate the impact of Waikato-Tainui's support will inspire other iwi across Aotearoa to consider collaboration with the charity.

