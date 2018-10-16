Waikato river-clean up projects receive funding

Six million dollars has been allocated to river clean-up projects by the Waikato River Authority with more than a third of these projects being led by iwi.

Thirty-eight projects have received funding in 2018 and Bob Penter, Authority Chief Executive, says some of the 2018 funding round is aligned with the Restoration Strategy for the Waikato and Waipā rivers as well as the strong participation of river iwi.

"In recent years there has been a clear trend for successful projects to reflect a strategic approach to restoring and protecting our rivers, streams, and wetlands. This has carried through in this funding round. The strong involvement of river iwi is also welcome," says Penter.

The Waipā Catchment Plan received $1.6 million making it the largest project to be funded this year. The funding will work towards reducing sediment levels going into the Waipā River.

$250,000 has been funded to the Te Arawa River Iwi Trust for a catchment monitoring project in the Ruahuwai Takiwa within the TARIT Upper Waikato River region.

The Waikato River Authority has allocated more than $44 million to 288 clean-up projects in the last eight years.