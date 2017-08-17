Waikato ex-pats living in Australia return for Koroneihana celebrations

Thousands of Waikato-Tainui descendants live in Australia but every year a contingent return home for the annual celebrations for the Coronation of the reigning Māori monarch. They gathered at Hopuhopu ahead of King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII's 11th Coronation which officially begins tomorrow.

For Waikato descendants Bill Rotana and Pukeiahua Poutapu who reside in Australia, there's no place like home.

"It's about rekindling our love and passion for Kiingitanga and most of all celebrating the Koroneihana of our King," said Rotana.

"This is my real home. When we were children we were taught the roles of our ancestors and parents to uphold this treasure which was entrusted to us of Tainui waka, the people of Waikato by all Māori tribes," said Poutapu.

Makere Maru has been living in Australia for forty years, but returns to uphold the role of her kuia.

"I come to support our speakers and to learn the roles of our elderly women and men. My grandmother was Matarae Kirihorea Rotana Karaka-Karena." said Maru. "She was a kaikaranga for Te Puea."

Through special votes Waikato descendants living in Australia are able to take part in next months elections. And there's support for incumbent Hauraki-Waikato MP, Nanaia Mahuta and Māori Party candidate Rahui Papa.

"Nanaia is precious to our family. So she will receive my candidate vote." says Rotana, "But the Māori Party is supported by the King, so my party vote will go to the Māori Party."

"I support them both," says Maru. "I love Nanaia. I also support the Māori Party branch in Melbourne."

Poutapu says,"Nanaia, because she is a champion for our people."

Tomorrow Waikato-Tainui will arrive in the masses to remember their loved ones who've died in the past year, which will be particularly poignant for King Tuheita whose sister Kiritokia e-te Tomairangi Paki passed away earlier this year.