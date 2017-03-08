Waiheke Island flooding closes roads and causes slips

Slip on Orapiu Road photo by Kyle Karl Ellis

Waiheke Island is another area experiencing flooding as a result of extreme weather yesterday and overnight.

Waiheke Primary School is closed but Te Huruhi Primary and Waiheke High School remain open.

According to the Waiheke Community Warning System Facebook page a number of roads have been closed and slips have occurred across the island.

A post from Lyndall Jeffries says the current areas are flooded which include Onetangi Straight, Blackpool, Waiheke Road, Wilma Road, Te Toki Road.

Slips have reportedly occurred on Wharf Road, Oceanview Road between Burrell Road and Little O, 30 Junction Road, Calais Terrace, Orapui Road and Burrell Road.

Power outages are also being reported across the island.

Photos of damage were posted on the Waiheke Community Notice Board and the Waiheke Community Warning System Facebook by members of the Waiheke Community.