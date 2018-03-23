Wahine Toa group on the Obama experience

Wāhine Toa were the only group to get a roundtable discussion with Barack Obama, former President of the United States of America during his visit to Aotearoa.

Rukumoana Schaafhausen, Chair Te Arataura Waikato Tainui and Olivia Wall, Chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua were part of the Wāhine Toa group.

The pair revealed to Kawekōrero today that the group were given the opportunity to present Obama with a korowai made by Kiri Nathan, and a pounamu gifted by Ngāi Tahu when President Obama met with the group of influential Māori women.