Wahine disaster remembered 50 years on

Today marks 50 years since the country's most tragic maritime disaster when the Wahine ferry struck Barrett Reef in Wellington Harbour and sank.

The tragedy caused the death of 53 people.

This morning survivors and family members those who lost their lives gathered at a dawn service in Wellington.

Te Ātiawa kaumātua Konga Reriti says, "I have come this morning to support those commemorating this special day. Families who've suffered from this tragedy, including survivors of Wahine, have come to support today's memorial".