Waahi Pā in Huntly has opened up its doors to those wishing to drop off items to be sent to families in Tonga who are still suffering from the effects of Cyclone Gita.

It's a Kīngitanga initiative that came about after the King's son, Whatumoana, arrived home from Tonga.

He saw the extent of the damage to people's homes and buildings on the island. King Tuheitia put the call out to other marae in Tainui to support the cause and there's been a huge response.