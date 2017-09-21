Votes for Kelvin Davis a ‘wasted vote’ – Hone Harawira

Hone Harawira says Kelvin Davis has not been effective in the last three years as MP for the Tai Tokerau.

In an interview with Kawekōrero Reporters, Harawira says “he [Kelvin Davis] talks about what he’s done for prisons, what he’s done for sexual violence – the reality is there’s more Māori in prison now than when he started his campaign against prisons.”

Harawira adds, “In terms of sexual violence – I don’t recall the police telling me that the sexual violence statistics have dropped off.”

He says, “Every single vote for Kelvin is now effectively a wasted vote cause he’s there already.

Davis is guaranteed a seat in parliament as number two on Labour’s party list.

In a Kawekōrero interview with Kelvin Davis last night, he said “nothing was achieved” by Harawira while he was the Tai Tokerau MP from 2005 until 2014.

However Harawira says, “I’m the person who led the campaign to make Aotearoa smokefree – the first Western nation in the World, and we will be by 2025.”

He says, “I also put in the Feed The Kids bill, which was so popular that three of the past Labour leaders voted for it.”