Volunteers take to the streets to support the Soup Kitchen

More than 200 volunteers have taken to the streets in Wellington today to raise funds for the Compassion Soup Kitchen's Annual Street Day Appeal.

The Soup Kitchen offers around 30 breakfasts and 60 dinners six days a week to the capital's most vulnerable people, costing the group $5,000 per month.

Today marks the Soup Kitchen’s 117th year in service and donations from the appeal will also help the group assist people suffering from housing deprivation, addiction, poor mental health and social isolation.

Former Soup Kitchen Manager, Steve Flude says, “Wellingtonians have supported the work of the Soup Kitchen for many years now, and, although we would love to live in a society which doesn’t require this kind of service, we are proud to support those in need to live with dignity in the community".

The Soup Kitchen was founded by the French Catholic missionary, Suzanne Aubert, who established the well-known community, Daughters of our Lady of Compassion.

“Suzanne Aubert was a woman ahead of her time, she was an innovator and an implementer, unafraid to get her hands dirty and make things happen,” says Flude.

Aubert was a reputable nurse, honouring the indigenous knowledge of the Māori she lived among. She was recognised for her pioneering approach to addressing social needs.

Volunteers from the Soup Kitchen also arrange activities for guests such as fishing, sewing, developing computer skills, and their newest venture, their garden Tupaia.

