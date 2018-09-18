Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Volunteers survey rough sleepers in Auckland

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Auckland

The homeless were surveyed and tallied last night in Auckland to provide a clearer picture and a detailed database of rough sleepers.

There is currently little data on the size and nature of chronic homelessness across Tāmaki Makaurau.

1,000 Housing First Collective volunteers began the tally from 9:30pm last night and will commence at 12:30pm today.

The findings will aid organisations, iwi, and government to develop and enhance responses that meet the needs of people living without shelter.

One of the volunteers is Fiona Watene, herself a former homeless woman who was a part of the homeless count in 2004. 

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community