Volunteers survey rough sleepers in Auckland

The homeless were surveyed and tallied last night in Auckland to provide a clearer picture and a detailed database of rough sleepers.

There is currently little data on the size and nature of chronic homelessness across Tāmaki Makaurau.

1,000 Housing First Collective volunteers began the tally from 9:30pm last night and will commence at 12:30pm today.

The findings will aid organisations, iwi, and government to develop and enhance responses that meet the needs of people living without shelter.

One of the volunteers is Fiona Watene, herself a former homeless woman who was a part of the homeless count in 2004.