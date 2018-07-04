Virtual Reality to help inmates with numeracy and literacy

Ian Taylor of Animation Research Ltd, which specialises in sports graphics, hopes to be able to roll out virtual reality technology throughout all prisons in the country with the aim of improving the numeracy and literacy of inmates.

The virtual mechanic programme has been specifically designed for inmates.

"At the moment they just do it using pencil and paper they're not allowed tools cause they are dangerous, they got no cars in there, so we've just created this whole virtual garage in a street," says Taylor.

It has already been successfully trialed at the Otago Prison, where he says early tests show the engagement and retention levels of inmates were high.

"This VR technology has come along to help teach prisoners skills and educate them while they are in prison which will help reintegrate them back when they leave prison back into the community," says Kelvin Davis, Minister of Corrections.

Taylor says because the programme is interactive it makes it easy for inmates to learn numeracy and literacy at the same time.

"It just works so so well and we're working with Methodist Mission who already have programmes in prison so they know how well that works, our jobs is to use new technology to engage prisoners far better and over the next 6 months to a year is to see what results we start to get we want the prisoners working with us to help design it as well. "

"We're starting with prisoners but we really want to get it outside the prisons into places where we can access our young people before they end up in prison," says Taylor.

They're in the process of developing an entire virtual programme with the social return as opposed to the business return the biggest driver.