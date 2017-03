Video footage of a kapa haka performance at Adele's Saturday night concert is gaining attention on social media.

Haka The Legend's art troupe 'Raukura' were given the opportunity on the weekend to perform on stage at the concert.

The group performed the late Wiremu Te Ranga Poutapu's well-known song 'Toia Mai te Waka nei'.

A video of the performance has had over 15,000 views and has become a focal point for social media reaction.