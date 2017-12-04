Victoria University plans for Māori academic success

Victoria University of Wellington will host a gathering with iwi and other Māori organisations this week at the University’s Te Herenga Waka Marae.

The purpose of the gathering is to build partnerships to boost opportunities for Māori students and to foster research alliances.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Māori) Rawinia Higgins says, “This year, we are delighted to be hosting more than 20 iwi organisations, representatives of Māori trusts and other organisations from around the country at the marae- signaling their commitment to work with us to support Māori education."

Higgins says Victoria University is eager to increase research partnerships with Māori. "We have gathered together a mini-research expo in the wharenui, with information about some of Victoria's key research projects and to [allow people to] meet with some of our leading researchers."

The event also marks the presentation of Te Tini a Rehua awards, which are given to the top Māori undergraduate student in each faculty.”

Higgins also says it is important to showcase to the University and the wider community the hard work and achievements of Māori students.