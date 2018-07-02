Vehicle access to be limited at Mt Wellington summit

The summit of Maungarei in Auckland will close to vehicles in the next few weeks.

Construction will soon begin on a number of enhancements, including the build of a new visitor car park and toilet block at the base of the mountain.

The process will take 12 weeks, but after that, the summit will close to all private motor vehicles, including motorbikes and scooters.

An exception will be made for vehicle access for people who have limited mobility.

Their drivers will need to contact the Auckland Council to obtain an access code.