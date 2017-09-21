Vaping on the rise

Smokers looking to give up the cigarettes are rapidly turning to vaping. The first vaping store that has opened in the country, Hawke's Bay Vapour are saying their sales have increased by 300 per cent.

Hawke's Bay Vapour opened its doors in 2014 and since then they say they've seen 10,000 people switch from cigarettes to vaping.

"It's really picking up. We've been doing this a few years now, so really it was the cigarette price rise at the beginning of 2016 that really started bringing people in," says store owner Michael Brader.

After 13 years of smoking Clinton Evans made the switch, "My main reason for vaping wasn't mainly cause of my health especially cause of my age, it was mainly because of the price of cigarettes. The price of where every six months they were going up and up and basically I just couldn't afford the habit that I created."

The Ministry of Health says, evidence shows vaping provides fewer health risks compared to smoking, but the long term health risks are unknown.

"Vaping is vaporising a liquid and it's a substitute for smoking a cigarette. So instead of burning tobacco leaf you vaporise a liquid that contains nicotine and you inhale that instead," explains Bader.

Law changes regulating e-cigarettes are expected to happen mid 2018 putting restrictions on sales, advertising and prohibiting vaping in smoke free areas.