Upper Hutt Posse wins #VNZMA Legend Award

Video credit - TV3

No doubt one of the most impressive groups to take the stage tonight at the #VNZMAs, Upper Hutt Posse takes home the Legend Award for 2018.

Fifteen of the group's 18 performers were able to accept the award in person, the group's main MC Dean Hapeta, aka, D Word or Te Kupu, read out all 18 performers' names.

Te Kupu also continued his acknowledgement of other artists who contributed to their music over the years, whether they were backing vocalists or instrumentalists, Te Kupu says it was important to have their names read out "ki roto i tēnei whare" - all of who he says are "Upper Hutt Posse - koinei mātou" (This is us).

Te Kupu got the whole crowd to take part in his speech by getting everyone to say "Ake, ake, ake!" after he yelled out, "Ka whawhai tonu mātou!". (We will fight forever)

Finally Te Kupu directed his last comments to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying our armed forces should be helping to "Free Palestine" and to "get to the Mexican-US border".