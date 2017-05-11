Upoko Tapu - Robyn Kahukiwa's latest art exhibition

Renowned Māori artist Robyn Kahukiwa has her latest exhibition, Upoko Tapu, currently on display in Auckland.

Kahukiwa is of Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti, Ngāti Hau, Ngāti Konohi and Te Whanau-a-Ruataupare descent. She started painting in the 1960s whilst living in the South Island, and now 50 years on, her artwork is still widely recognisable across Aotearoa and indeed the world.

Kahukiwa gained prominence in New Zealand in the 1980s after her exhibition Wahine Toa (strong women) which toured the country. Kahukiwa is also known as one of New Zealand’s leading book illustrators and has many publications to her name, as well as a number of prestigious book awards.

A trailblazer in traditional and contemporary Māori art, Kahukiwa has also been involved in projects with other indigenous peoples in the United States, including Hawai'i and Australia.

For Upoko Tapu, Kahukiwa explains that the "Tapu Head 2017 series is based on a traditional Māori tikanga, where the head of a person is believed to be tapu or sacred. I have used the huia feathers to emphasize the tapu of the head because the huia feathers are taonga - treasures handed down from our ancestors."

"Upoko Tapu"by Robyn Kahukiwa

"Mareikura"by Robyn Kahukiwa

"Nga Huia" (Kapeu)by Robyn Kahukiwa

"Nga Huia"by Robyn Kahukiwa

"Nga-Huia" (Tiki)by Robyn Kahukiwa

While the Tapu Head series are five paintings in total, the gallery also has other Kahukiwa works up for viewing.

The exhibition is on display from May 10-27. More information can be found via the Warwick Henderson Gallery website.