Upgraded State of Emergency declared in Bay of Plenty

A local State of Emergency has been declared for the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Emergency Management Group due to the expected arrival of Cyclone Cook in the next 48 hours and the current Severe Weather Warning.

This supersedes the State of Emergency declared for the Whakatāne District Council on Thursday last week.

The Bay of Plenty region is forecast to receive 200mm to 250mm of rain in the 48 hours from midday Wednesday. The region is already dealing with the effects of ex-Cyclone Debbie which saw extensive rain fall in the region last week.

The declaration means that there will be a regional coordination of Civil Defence Emergency Management preparedness and response.

Residents are urged to keep up to date with the latest weather updates and take heed of any warnings.

People can sign up for Bay of Plenty Civil Defence text alerts by texting the two letters for your area where you live to 2028:

• TA – Tauranga

• WB – Western Bay

• KA – Kawerau

• WH – Whakatāne

• RO – Rotorua

• OP – Ōpōtiki

People can also follow the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bopcivildefence or visit the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence website at www.bopcivildefence.govt.nz for information about how to get ready before an event.