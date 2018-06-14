Update: Three in helicopter crash lifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital

By Aroha Treacher
  • North Island: East Coast

Three adults have been airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital following a chopper crash today.

 The Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has confirmed there are two men aged in their 40s, both in critical condition.

The third man is aged in his 30s and is in a serious condition.

Two other men were assessed by St John upon arrival at Bridge Pa airport by rescue helicopter and did not require hospital treatment.

Te Kāea reported earlier today that an investigation has been launched into the crash by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

A spokesperson from the commission told Te Kaea that three investigators have been sent to the scene.

The crash happened around 30 kilometres from Waiouru.

The commission is expected to release more information this afternoon and says a full investigation could take up to a year.

