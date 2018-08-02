The untold story of a Māori air-bomber from World War II

After seven decades a 94-year-old war veteran from England is now able to share his story and help a Māori family stitch together the lost history of their Grandfather Ihaia William Trainor.

Trainor was an air-bomber for the Royal Air Force and the only Māori in the 620 squadron.

In 2015 Te Kāea news commemorated his sacrifice for New Zealand, through a beautiful story told by his namesake and great-great-grandchild Ihaia Asher-West.

The story was viewed by Bill Longhurst of Essex who was a grounds crew serviceman who did maintenance work on the Stirling aircraft, Trainor operated. “There was a video recording in 2015 from Māori Television. It was two young lads and they were in the NZ air-cadets. Immediately I thought ‘Trainor’ that rings a bell,” says Longhurst.

Longhurst says Trainor was the leading aircraftsman.

“The engine was the height of a double-decker bus, which was 14 feet off the floor. My specific job was to service the aircraft.”

On August 4, 1944, Trainor took an overnight flight to the South of France from the RAF Fairford station in Gloucestershire. Their plane was unfortunately shot down.

When Trainor's family made contact with Longhurst, it was unfortunate he had to be the guy to deliver the real story.

A descendant of Trainor, Angelique Kouratoras says, “One very sad thing that I found out from William Longhurst is that Koro Ihaia should not have been on that plane.”

Longhurst says the Trainor was only discharged from hospital and a Canadian bomb aimer had already replaced him. However, when the aircraft consequently pulled out of the dispersal he ‘jumped’ on.

He died at 33 years old and never mentioned his family with Bill. But, Māori culture brought them closer to home.

“After we had a few beers they use to go into the haka themselves and we use to more or less join in”, Mr. Longhurst said.