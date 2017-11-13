Units highlight whānau importance in mental health recovery

Whānau now have a place to stay when visiting rangatahi receiving mental health support in Porirua.

Free short-term accommodation is available for whānau who are supporting young people on their mental health journeys. The Rangatahi inpatient unit specifically help youth from around the region, where the Hikitia Te Wairua and Ngā Taiohi units support youth from across the country.

National Operations Manager for Intellectual Disability, Trish Davis says, "There’s nothing like having family around when you’re unwell, which is why regular visits are important in people’s recovery.”

She says, “I’m proud we’re able to offer free accommodation because accommodation costs can be a barrier that prevents families and whānau visiting from outside the region.”

The accommodation consists of three two-bedroom flats. Each sleeps four people and has a TV, washing machine, and a fully equipped kitchen so families can cook their own meals if they wish.

Ngā Taiohi team leader John Duncan says, “The flats are a really great resource, and people really appreciate having a place where they can spend time together and be a family.”

“We also have staff available to lend support, because these visits can be quite emotional. Whānau have told us the flats are a really lovely place to stay and have described our staff as wonderful, friendly and helpful. They feel really well looked after.”

The flats can also be used by those visiting adult in-patients undergoing rehab. Close to 60 whānau have used the flats in the past year.