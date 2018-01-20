Union backs Rotorua Aquatic Centre staff

The fight to keep the management of the Rotorua Aquatic Centre with the Rotorua Lakes Council continues following the submission of a document written in Maori on behalf of the workers.

Representing the workers Hemana Bennett of Ngāti Whakaue says that they aligned the submission based on the council's bicultural policy, “our aim is to work closer with the council when is comes to Maori issues.”

The Northern Amalgamated workers union believes that the management of the aquatic centre should stay with the Council.

"I hope they really look at this submission, secondly give the submission four weeks to analyzed its meaning," says Bennett.

Last year, changes were made at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre. Redundancies took place and the outsourcing of management was investigated by Council.

The union has met twice this week with the Council and say that talks sound promising but a final decision is understood to happen next month.