UK Foreign Secretary expresses thanks to Takahanga Marae

Takahanga Marae received a visit from UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson today to thank them for looking after the Brittish tourists that were trapped in Kaikoura after the earthquake last year.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson displayed his humble reaction to the people of Takahanga Marae and says, “Thank you for teaching me the hongi, which I think is a beautiful form of introduction, though it might be misinterpreted in a pub in Glasglow if you were to try it.”

Mr Johnson thanked the marae for their hospitality that they gave British tourists who were stranded after last years Kaikoura quakes.

Mr Johnson says, “I can see why it attracted those tourists that came here and who were here last November when the Kaikoura Earthquake struck and all I want to say is thank you again from the bottom of my heart for your kindness and the way you reached out to them and the way you looked after them.”

About 90 tourists took shelter at Takahanga Marae following the 2016 disaster, feeding up to 900 people.

Johnson says “Because of the kindness and generosity that was shown by the people of this community, the word is going to spread across the planet and you will find more and more people who will want to come in this beautiful country.”

Johnson will be in Wellington tomorrow visiting Parliament and other sights.