Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Twyford rules out fuel tax for Wellington

By Regan Paranihi
  • Wellington

Wellington has been ruled out of the tax fuel nightmare.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford, says the claims from National Party leader Simon Bridges regarding discussions with the Wellington Council about a regional fuel tax are wrong and that the government has ruled it out completely.

“The Wellington councils have asked for a regional fuel tax.  I have ruled it out.”

Twyford says that regional councils are looking for funding because of the previous government's austerity.

“Like many councils around the country, Wellington was left with a massive infrastructure deficit from the former government. These councils are desperate for funding to build much-needed transport infrastructure.”

Related stories: Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community