Twyford rules out fuel tax for Wellington

Wellington has been ruled out of the tax fuel nightmare.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford, says the claims from National Party leader Simon Bridges regarding discussions with the Wellington Council about a regional fuel tax are wrong and that the government has ruled it out completely.

“The Wellington councils have asked for a regional fuel tax. I have ruled it out.”

Twyford says that regional councils are looking for funding because of the previous government's austerity.

“Like many councils around the country, Wellington was left with a massive infrastructure deficit from the former government. These councils are desperate for funding to build much-needed transport infrastructure.”