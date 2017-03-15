Two-year-old’s battle against cancer

Auckland parents Manihera and Moana Forbes are fundraising for cancer treatment for their two-year-old daughter which could cost millions.

The Forbes whānau joined Kawe Kōrero Reporters with their daughter Ka’iulani to share the realities of the battle they’re facing.

Manihera says, “It has been stressful.”

“Some times you just find tears going down your face with out even thinking about it.”

They’re trying to raise money for treatment that could cost from $350,000 to $2 million.

Ka’iulani was diagnosed with stage four high risk neuroblastoma in December last year.

Neuroblastoma is a solid tumour which can cause pain throughout the body as well as paralysis in the legs and in some cases the spine.

Both Moana and Manihera have left their jobs to look after not only Ka’iulani but her 6-month-old sister Te Atakohu.

Moana goes to the hospital every day to be by Ka’iulani’s side while Manihera looks after their 6-month-old at home.

To follow Ka’iulani’s battle, go to her Facebook group called ‘Ka’iulani’s Journey’.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1019443918202465/

And for Ka’iulani’s Give A Little web page follow the link below.

https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/kaiulani