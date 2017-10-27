Two more arrested after Pak’nSave brawl

A brawl at Pak’nSave Mangere involving several people has led to two further arrests according to police.

The arrests come following the disorder incident at the supermarket in Mangere on Tuesday evening.

Mobile phone footage captured by bystanders at the scene shows multiple individuals kicking and throwing punches at each other in front of shocked onlookers in the supermarket’s aisles.

Other individuals can be seen attempting to break up the brawl.

The footage has been widely shared online and drawn condemnation from social media users.

A 29-year-old male from Mangere has been charged with assault with intent to injure and disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.

He will be appearing in the Manukau District Court on the 1st of November.

An 18-year-old male has been referred to the Community Justice Panel.

Police had already arrested two males following the incident.

They were a 17- year-old male from Mangere who has been charged with assault and disorder and an 18-year-old male has been referred to the Community Justice Panel.

Anyone who was involved or witnessed the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Ross Donaldson from Mangere Police on 09 250 0500.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.