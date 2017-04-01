Two Lindauer paintings stolen in smash and grab

Two Gottfried Lindauer originals have been stolen in a smash and grab at 4am this morning from the International Art Centre, Parnell.



The paintings are known as Chieftainess Ngatai – Raure” and “Chief Ngatai-Raure” and were both painted in 1884.



Police have issued a statement saying a ram raid style burglary happened at the International Art Centre in Parnell.



Police say they have recovered the stolen vehicle used in the ram raid but are looking for a further vehicle that was seen leaving the scene.



Further information is to come as Police seek more information.



Please contact the Auckland Police on 09 3026832, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.