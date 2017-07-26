Two dead in Whangarei shooting

Police have now confirmed that three people have been shot at a rural address, Mt Tiger Road, Whareora, Whangarei.

Police say two people are believed to have died as a result of their injuries.

Another person who was also shot is currently receiving medical attention for moderate injuries.

Police and AOS responded immediately after receiving reports of the incident and quickly cordoned off the area between the intersections of Mount Tiger Rd/Whareora Rd, and Mount Tiger Rd/Whangarei Heads Rd.

The Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) had been deployed earlier today. At this stage Police believe the offender is still within the cordon area.

Eagle helicopter has been deployed and the Police Negotiation Team are also on the scene.

Police have advised occupants of neighbouring properties inside the cordon to stay indoors.

More information will be provided by Police as soon as possible.