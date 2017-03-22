Two dead in ‘horrific’ car and bus collision near Te Anau

Two people have died in a collision between a car and a bus carrying tourists near Te Anau.

Police have confirmed that the vehicles involved were a passenger bus carrying tourists and a rented smaller vehicle. The collision caused a fire which enveloped both vehicles. Southern Area Commander Inspector Joel Lamb described the incident as ‘horrific’.

Police, Fire and Ambulance worked together to secure the scene to extinguish the fire, treat the wounded and assist those affected by the crash. The scene of the crash was cleared late last night.

Both vehicles were substantially damaged as a result of both the crash and the subsequent fire.

All occupants of the bus were able to exit the bus. Several of these occupants required first aid at the scene and later at a local medical centre.

Witnesses reported to Police that there were two individuals in the smaller vehicle. Police are working to identify all individuals in the vehicle but can confirm that there were no survivors from that vehicle.

Due to the damage to the vehicle it will take the Police Disaster Victim Identification Team some time to positively identify any individuals in the vehicle.

Police are working with Victim Support and wider groups to provide assistance and support for those involved in the crash.

Police want to thank everyone who stopped to render assistance at the time and urge anyone involved to contact the Southern DCC 03 471 5002.