Two arrests made following fleeing driver incident across Auckland

Police retrieve shotgun used in fleeing driver incident - Photo / Supplied

Two arrests have been made following a serious fleeing driver incident across Auckland around lunchtime today.

Police say the incident began at 11:42am after officers were conducting enquiries at a Blockhouse Bay address.

The enquiries were regarding a wanted person who had an active warrant to arrest for escaping custody.

Superintendent Tusha Penny, District Commander for Waitematā explained as Police were leaving the address, they spotted a person of interest in a vehicle nearby and approached the car.

Upon approaching the vehicle, a male occupant allegedly fired at least one shot at Police before the driver fled toward SH20.

Superintendent Penny says Police followed the vehicle at a distance while the vehicle’s movements were monitored by eagle overhead.

She said the fleeing driver exited SH20 before entering SH1 at Greenlane where it was observed travelling in a dangerous manner as it fled from the Southern Motorway to the Northern Motorway where it exited at Wainui.

She said the vehicle continued to flee from Police travelling north on SH16 where one of the occupants decamped from the vehicle and was arrested in Kaukapakapa at around 12.29pm.

A second occupant also continued to flee from Police before eventually surrendering after the vehicle came to a stop just north of Te Pahi Creek Bridge on SH16 at 1.07pm.

Superintendent Penny said on at least five occasions during the pursuit, shots were fired at Police by occupants of the fleeing vehicle. In addition, a member of the public who reported that the driver shot at their direction while the vehicle was fleeing Police on SH20.

One of the alleged offenders is being treated for a minor injury which was sustained during the interaction with Police.

There were no injuries to any members of the public or Police staff.

Superintendent Tusha Penny, District Commander for Waitemata, says “We are very lucky today that we are not looking at a homicide enquiry, after Police officers and innocent of the public were put in grave danger by the reckless actions and complete disregard for human life that was shown by these alleged offenders."

She says, “I am horrified that at least ten members of staff, as well as members of the public, were put in a life-threatening situation by the cowardly actions of these individuals."

“Our brave Police staff come to work every day to protect our community and keep people safe and this is the last thing any of them deserve.

“I want to acknowledge their courage and bravery which resulted in the apprehension of these individuals without any harm being caused to the community.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and we are currently piecing together all of the circumstances.

"We want to reassure the public that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this frightening incident,” says Superintendent Penny.

“We want to hear from any members of the public who witnessed this incident and may have information that could assist our enquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Waitematā Police on 09 839 0600 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A 22-year-old male and a 23-year-old male are facing a number of charges and will be appearing in the Waitakere District Court tomorrow.

As per any serious incident of this nature, Police policy, practice and procedure will be reviewed and the matter will also be referred to the IPCA.