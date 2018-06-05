Twelve companies sign declaration for eco-packaging by 2025

As part of World Environment Day today, twelve local and international businesses have signed a declaration to use 100 per cent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025 or earlier.

Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage made the announcement this morning, with the support of business such as Foodstuffs, Countdown, New Zealand Post and Frucor Suntory.

Other business supporters include multinationals Amcor, Danone, L’Oréal, Mars, PepsiCo, The Coca-Cola Company, Unilever and Nestlé, who by signing the New Zealand declaration reaffirmed a pledge made earlier this year as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative.

“These companies have drawn a line in the sand, pledging to do their bit to stem the tide of plastic waste and plastic pollution,” Sage says.

“Signing the declaration is a significant and important step towards reducing the amount of plastic that we produce and helping end plastic pollution. I hope more businesses, regardless of size, join the declaration and start working to reduce their waste.”

Companies can sign up by contacting the Ministry for the Environment if they are able to demonstrate they can report on progress annually.

“We need action now. Scientists estimate that there are over 150 million tonnes of plastics in the ocean and, if nothing changes, plastic in oceans will weigh more than their fish by 2050."



Sustainable Coastlines $2.7mil

Eugenie Sage also announced $2.7mil in funding for local charity Sustainable Coastlines to develop an education programme and a national litter database.

“Sustainable Coastlines is already playing a critical role in mobilising New Zealanders to look after our beaches and rivers. Now they can do important work to test the effectiveness of different litter interventions, including educational approaches so we can work out how to best change litter behaviour.”

The programme will train ‘Citizen Scientists’ across the country to input their own data using a standard methodology. Educators will be trained nationwide with resources and evaluation tools to deliver effective education that reduces littering.