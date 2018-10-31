Turangi pop sensation releases video for latest single

Māori pop and r&b sensation, Jackson Owens, has released the video to his latest single, Selfish.

At the age of 16, Owens left his small hometown of Turangi to embark on a singing career in America where he was selected to be a part of boy band Far Young by US music industry stalwart Tim Coons who is well-known for his work with Backstreet Boys, NSYNC and Jojo.

This year saw Owens embark on his solo career and he has released a number of singles such as Touch and The Weekend.

The Selfish video clip was produced by Taktix Films who have worked on Justin Bieber’s Sorry video clip and the viral Level Up video clip by Ciara.

The video was shot in Auckland’s CBD and famed West Coast beach, Piha, and captures the light-hearted sentiment of the song, which is all about expressing a love for that someone special.

Owens says, “That person who you can’t get off your mind. It’s a longing and a selfish desire to have that person all to yourself. You want them to throw caution to the wind come along for the ride.”

Owens is set to join Stan Walker on his twelve day New Zealand tour which kicked off in Queenstown last Thursday.

Get ‘Selfish’ on iTunes / Apple / Spotify

Stan Walker – New Takeover Tour 2018

– with special guest, Jackson Owens



October 25 – Queenstown.

October 26 – Invercargill.

October 27 – Dunedin.

October 30 – Nelson.

November 2 – Wellington.

November 3 – Napier.

November 4 – Whanganui.

November 9 – New Plymouth.

November 10 – Mt Maunganui.

November 16 – Hamilton.

November 17 - Auckland.