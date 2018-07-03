Tupu Ake brings youth to the fore through forestry

Associate Minister of Forestry Meka Whaitiri will be in Whangarei on Friday to formally launch Tupu Ake which is expected to be rolled out across other parts of Northland.

Tupu Ake aims to improve training and increase the number of youth in the forestry industry.

"At the moment, we've got a lack of people, and good people, in our industry. So the Tupu Ake scheme is so we can train them to a good level, so we don't just have John off the street" says Rob Clarke.

Ten Northland youth will benefit from the initiative this year with full-time employment the ultimate goal.

"Our industry is growing faster then we can cope with at the moment so this is a fast track solution to leadership. This isn't about getting quick qualifications. These people will be our future leaders," says Kevin Ihaka of Forest Protection Services.

The move will see the industry, training providers, hapū and iwi collaborate to provide a new pathway to trade training.

"Providing support networks to lead the student and their family to a place where the student is able to sustain full-time employment, and find suitable networks that benefit not only the student, but their family," says General Manager of Te Matarau Education Trust, Huhana Lyndon.

Associate MInister of Forestry, Meka Whaitiri will be in Whangarei on Friday to formally launch the initiative, which is expected to be rolled out across other parts of Northland.

"From Whangarei, the initiative will head to the Far North to be trialled, and then to the Mid North province also, where we will look to replicate what Tupu Ake is doing" says Lyndon.

Through funding from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment He Poutama Rangatahi scheme a further 20 Northland youth will join next year to an industry already thriving with Māori labour.

"In some cases, some crews are as high as 100%. So it's very important that we connect their culture to the training and we've got the marae-based support going on," says Ihaka, who has been involved in the forestry industry in the North for over 30 years.

The initiative will be formally launched at Northtec's Te Puna o Te Mātauranga Marae on Friday.

