Tumeke FM reigns supreme for 2018 - Full Results, Māori Radio Awards

Tumeke FM takes out Te Pou Irirangi Toa o Te Tau 2018 - Image / Te Arawa FM

Iwi radio stations from all over the country gathered at Rotorua's Energy Event Centre tonight for the annual Māori Radio Awards. Tumeke FM has taken out the supreme award, Te Pou Irirangi Toa o Te Tau 2018.

The full list of winners is as below :

Best Station Imaging - Tumeke FM

Best Station Vignette - Tahu FM

Best Commercial - Ngāti Hine FM

Outstanding Community Contribution - Te Korimako o Taranaki

Best Breakfast Show - Te Korimako o Taranaki

Best Talkback or Current Affairs Show - Tumeke FM

Best Rangatahi Show - Radio Ngāti Porou

Best Syndicated Show - Radio Waatea

Best Website - Te Hiku FM

Best Iwi Radio Presenter -Te Korimako o Taranaki

Best Programme Director - Tumeke FM

Best Contribution to Reo-ā-iwi - Te Korimako o Taranaki

Individual Achievement Awards went to Moana Radio, Te Arawa FM and Tūranga FM.

You can watch the full livestream thanks to Te Arawa FM via their facebook page:

