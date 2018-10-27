Tumeke FM reigns supreme for 2018 - Full Results, Māori Radio Awards

Tumeke FM takes out Te Pou Irirangi Toa o Te Tau 2018 - Image / Te Arawa FM
Iwi radio stations from all over the country gathered at Rotorua's Energy Event Centre tonight for the annual Māori Radio Awards. Tumeke FM has taken out the supreme award, Te Pou Irirangi Toa o Te Tau 2018.
The full list of winners is as below:
Best Station Imaging - Tumeke FM
Best Station Vignette - Tahu FM
Best Commercial - Ngāti Hine FM
Outstanding Community Contribution - Te Korimako o Taranaki
Best Breakfast Show - Te Korimako o Taranaki
Best Talkback or Current Affairs Show - Tumeke FM
Best Rangatahi Show - Radio Ngāti Porou
Best Syndicated Show - Radio Waatea
Best Website - Te Hiku FM
Best Iwi Radio Presenter -Te Korimako o Taranaki
Best Programme Director - Tumeke FM
Best Contribution to Reo-ā-iwi - Te Korimako o Taranaki
Individual Achievement Awards went to Moana Radio, Te Arawa FM and Tūranga FM.
You can watch the full livestream thanks to Te Arawa FM via their facebook page:
