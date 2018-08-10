Tuku Morgan to stand down from Waikato River Authority

Long-standing Waikato River Authority Co-chair Tukoroirangi Morgan has announced his intention to resign from the Authority at the end of his current term in November, pending a replacement appointee from Waikato-Tainui.

Morgan was closely involved in the establishment of the Authority through Treaty settlement negotiations with the Crown, alongside Raiha Lady Mahuta.

Crown Co-chair Hon John Luxton praised Mr Morgan’s work at the Authority and his role in its creation.

“Tuku leaves an outstanding legacy. Without his efforts it is unlikely that there would have ever been a Waikato River Authority formed and his contribution to the ongoing protection and restoration of the river is virtually unequalled.

“His role and foresight have resulted in a much more positive future for the Waikato River,” he says.

With Morgan’s pending resignation, river iwi appointees to the Authority have selected a new incoming co-chair.

Roger Pikia, appointed to the Authority by Te Arawa River Iwi, and formerly chair of the Authority’s Investment Committee, has been confirmed as the new iwi co-chair.

Morgan has given his backing and support to his co-chair replacement saying he has the skills and experience to do the job.

During Mr Morgan’s eight-year tenure as Co-chair of the Authority more than 250 restoration projects have been funded with grants totaling more than $38 million.