Tūhoe marae remove support for Te Uru Taumatua

Factions have appeared in the governance of Ngāi Tūhoe, with two tribal marae possibly removing their support for Te Uru Taumatua, the tribal entity vested with the social and economic development of the iwi, and another three understood to have engaged discussions to follow suit.

The faction group, Te Kohinga o Ngā Whānau o Ngāi Tūhoe, a collective of Tūhoe beneficiaries who believe the leadership of Te Uru Taumatua is failing the tribe is threatening legal action if three resolutions are not supported at the tribes AGM on Saturday 2 December 2017.

The collective is calling for a review of the Tūhoe Trust Deed, a review of Te Uru Taumatua organisational structures, and the appointment of an independent body to undertake the reviews.

The legal threat was obtained by Te Kāea today, outlined in a 2-page 'handout' detailing the intentions of the group, supported by Wharehuia Milroy and Sir Tīmoti Kāretu.

When contacted to respond to the claims, the Te Uru Taumatua spokesman reported the chairman, Tamati Kruger believes the sentiments expressed in the 2 page 'hand-out' are "factually incorrect" and "feels no need to go on the record to speak to the matter"

Another startling claim that was revealed today was that the CEO of Te Uru Taumatua, Kirsti Luke has tendered her resignation from her responsibilities at Te Uru Taumatua

A Te Uru Taumatua spokesman today said quite the opposite, in fact, "Kirsti Luke had not stepped down from her position."

Following that, a hapū member, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that "Kirsti's resignation was confirmed by Tamati (Kruger) at Hāmua hapū hui last week"

The Te Uru Taumatua Annual General Meeting will take place on Saturday 2 December 2017.