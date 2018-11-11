Tūhoe group to commemorate Tūhoe soldiers in Europe

Jackie Te Kurapa of Ngāi Tūhoe is part of a group that will be traveling to Europe next year to commemorate and retrace the footsteps of NZ soldiers that went to war.

Te Kurapa attended the armistice commemorations held at Piripari Marae in Waimana today in remembrance of her grandfather, Private Pa Te Amo, who went to fight in the First World War and was awarded the Military Medal.

77 Tūhoe soldiers volunteered to join the Māori Pioneer Battalion for World War One.

The descendant of those 77 soldiers were at the armistice commemorations today and next year will travel to Europe.

“This is a journey it to take the descendants of these soldiers who are closely related to them,” says Hemana Waaka organiser of the tour.

Te Kurapa is part of the group heading overseas to represent her family, “I am going on behalf of my grandfather who went to the First World War Pā Te Amo. Last year he was awarded a medal, I will be retracing his footsteps.”

45 members from Tūhoe will be making this trip over to Europe, 12 of them are youth who attend Ruatoki and Huiarau Wharekura.

Te Kurapa says, “They will never be forgotten because they live in us their descendants.”

The groups leave for Europe in March next year.